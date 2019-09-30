Located on Turkey's southwest coast, the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya is a cynosure of art and music lovers, besides luring millions of tourists for its serene waters and spectacular mountain scenery.

Over the years, one of the world's best-loved tourist resorts has also turned a centre for hosting numerous entertainment packages.

Among the long list of art and music-related events, the city of Antalya hosted this year, included the 26th International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival.

Held in the Aspendos Antique Theater by the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet, the festival involved a number of works, including the staging of 5000-year-old epic opera Troy.

Also, another theatrical performance was enacted involved an opera Aida, authored by Giuseppe Verdi, which tells the story of love between the Roman Commander Radames and the captive Abyssinian Princess Aida.

International festivals

The Antalya State Opera and Ballet is also a favourite destination of thousands of art lovers, who appreciate works of artists, throughout the year.

At the Side Harbor and Side Antique Theater, a World Music, Culture and Art Festival was held for the 18th time in Manavgat district.

The festival started with the performance of Fire of Anatolia Dance Group and Della Miles, Ibis Maria, Iyeoka and Fatih Erkoc.

By the end of September, Antalya also hosted many international festivals, including Folk Dancing Festival, Alanya Jazz Days and Antalya Sand Sculpture Festival.

The internationally famed Spanish artist Monica Molina inaugurated the festival with her concert, combining, traditional Spanish and Latin music themes with her unique interpretation.