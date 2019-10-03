Burundian refugees who returned home on Thursday say they left camps in Tanzania because women are often raped when they go looking for firewood and because Tanzanian police have beaten and arrested men.

Reuters interviewed 10 of the 590 refugees who returned, the first batch transported under an August agreement between Burundi and Tanzania to repatriate nearly 200,000 refugees from camps in neighbouring Tanzania, where they had sought refuge from a surge of political violence at home.

The agreement sparked fears among some refugees they might be forced home despite assurances from both governments and the United Nations that would not happen.

A UN Commission on Burundi reported last month that rapes, torture and killings by the security forces are still common, and warned there was risk of a fresh wave of atrocities as the landlocked state approaches an election in 2020.

But all of the refugees Reuters interviewed said they returned home voluntarily, hoping security would be better than it was in the camps. Liesse Nduwimana, the mother of a little girl, said she decided to return after Burundian officials assured her that her home was now peaceful.

Sexual violence and harassment by security forces are common in refugee camps all over the world. None of those Reuters interviewed suggested this had increased after the August deal to repatriate the refugees.

"When women go in the villages to look for firewood for cooking, they were raped," said Selemani Ruratanye, a 50-year-old father of six. "Men are beaten ... or jailed [by the Tanzanian police]."

One refugee said his neighbour's son had been beaten by police after he went to look for firewood. Police did not like refugees chopping down trees for firewood, he said, and had been cracking down on the practice since March.

“All allegations are false, just to paint our image bad. The police operate very professionally,” said local police commander Martin Otieno.