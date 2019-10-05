The US Embassy in Turkey "liked" a post by fugitive FETO-linked figure and supporter Ergun Babahan on Twitter and later claimed the post was "liked" in error.

Amid rumours claiming Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahceli is ill, the tweet affirmed that Turkish people ought to get used to politics without the politician, claiming the chairman's 'end is near.'

Babahan, who reportedly fled Turkey following the July 15 coup attempt in 2016, is a senior figure of the Fethullah Gulen Terror Group or FETO. He currently lives in Montreal, Canada.

Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Communications Director, urged the US State Department to investigate the incident, adding that the US "has no business meddling in Turkey’s domestic affairs."