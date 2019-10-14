The 2019 Nobel Prize in economics was awarded on Monday to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for pioneering new ways to alleviate global poverty.

Banerjee and Duflo are at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, while Kremer is at Harvard University. The three have often worked together.

Duflo, who phoned into the news conference where the prize was announced, said receiving it was "incredibly humbling."

The 46-year-old, born in Paris, is the youngest person ever and only the second woman to receive the economics prize. The first was Elinor Ostrom in 2009.

She noted that the profession is not always a welcoming one for women.

"Showing that it is possible for a woman to succeed and be recognized for success I hope is going to inspire many, many other women to continue working and many other men to give them the respect that they deserve like every single human being," she said.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the three economists pioneered new ways to fight global poverty by focusing on smaller, more manageable issues like education or child health.

They said Kremer showed the power of that approach in the mid-1990s in fieldwork in Kenya.

The academy said that as a direct result of the winners' studies, five million Indian children benefited from remedial tutoring in schools.

Colleagues applauded the news.

Unexpected