A prequel series to "Game of Thrones" titled "House of the Dragon" has been ordered, WarnerMedia announced Tuesday, as it set out launch details for its new HBO Max streaming service.

The new show in George RR Martin's epic fantasy world will be set 300 years before the events of TV smash hit "Thrones," and is based on the book "Fire and Blood."

"It's my pleasure to announce today that we are ordering 'House of the Dragon' straight to series for HBO," Casey Bloys, president of programming, told a Los Angeles launch event for HBO Max.

"It tells the story of House Targaryen and the early days of Westeros."

The new series will be executive produced by Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, who directed "Game of Thrones" episodes including Emmy-winning "Battle of the Bastards."