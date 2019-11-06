It seems that the city of Karbala is destined to receive the blood of martyrs into its soil, as Iraqi security forces and allied pro-Iran Shia militants gunned down dozens of unarmed demonstrators last week.

The tragedy of Karbala is that Iraqi Shia protesters stood in defiance against a Shia-led government and were denouncing the meddling of regional power Iran, but were met by extreme violence leading to the use of deadly and unjustifiable force.

The latest violence after a month of protests has caused the death toll to soar to more than 250 people, and all in the name of preserving a corrupt status quo installed by the United States and propped up by Iran.

In other words, the current protests against corruption have reached out across the ethno-sectarian divide, putting to shame almost two decades worth of politicised pseudo-analysis that sought to divide Iraqis.

Rather than hating each other on religious or ethnic lines, Iraqis of all flavours simply want an end to the corrupt political class - a crop of leaders that have sold them out to regional and global powers with the sole intent of lining their own pockets with gold, while ordinary Iraqis struggle to find jobs.

Sectarianism as a tool of the political elite

The deaths of protesters in Karbala has a far greater symbolic value than many realise. Karbala is the site of the 7th-century martyrdom of Al Hussein bin Ali, the grandson of Islam’s Prophet Muhammed, who rose up against the monarchical tyranny of Yazid bin Muawiyyah, the second caliph of the nascent Umayyad empire who was appointed not by merit but through inheritance.

Hussein was killed along with members of his family and some of his supporters at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE and became revered for his martyrdom by both Sunni and Shia Muslims alike. He stood up for what he believed in and for the rights of others and paid the ultimate price.

More than 1,300 years later, Hussein would have surely been saddened by the violence inflicted on innocent protesters in his name by Iran-sponsored militias. Many of these militias participate in commemorations of the martyrdom of Hussein, yet disgrace his memory by slaughtering those who did exactly as he did by raising their voices against corruption.

While Hussein would have been ashamed of these militants who seek to further Iran’s agenda rather than the cause of justice, fairness, and equality, he would have been proud of the demonstrators who gave their lives for these noble ideals.

Iraq’s political elite, heavily influenced and even controlled by Iran, have suppressed protesters in the past and have used sectarian religious symbolism to justify their violence.

When largely Sunni protesters took to the streets in 2012 and 2013, then-Prime Minister Nouri al Maliki described the Sunni demonstrators as being “the supporters of Yazid.” The reference here is not lost on anyone in Iraq and by branding Sunni protesters as being of the followers of the man who was ultimately responsible for the death of Hussein, Maliki used inflammatory language to justify the subsequent massacres against these demonstrators.