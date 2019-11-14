A suspected member of Daesh, who has spent three days in no-man's-land between Turkey and Greece after Ankara tried to deport him, will be repatriated to the US, Turkey’s Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

The United States agreed to take the man –– a US national –– in and would provide him with travel documents, the ministry said in a statement.

"The necessary legal procedures to send the foreign national terrorist to the US have started after the US guaranteed to let him in the country and issue his travel documents,” the ministry said in a statement.

The move comes a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met US President Donald Trump in Washington.

The man was stuck in the heavily-militarised zone after Turkey tried to expel him to Greece on Monday but Athens refused him entry.

Turkish media have identified him as 39-year-old Mohammad Darwis B and said he was an American citizen of Jordanian background.

The Ministry said Thursday that the man had asked to be deported to a “third country” and chose Greece.

He had been spotted at the no man’s land for three straight days.