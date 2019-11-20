POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Philippines' Duterte says to ban 'toxic' vaping
Duterte is notorious internationally for his deadly anti-narcotics crackdown, but he has also imposed a wide-ranging ban on smoking in public that is part of his pledge to get tough on public disorder.
Philippines' Duterte says to ban 'toxic' vaping
A man holds an electronic cigarette as he vapes at a Vape Shop in Monterrey, Mexico February 1, 2019. Picture taken February 1, 2019. / Reuters
November 20, 2019

A ban on e-cigarettes has been ordered by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who is threatening to arrest anyone vaping publicly in a country that already has some of Asia's toughest anti-smoking rules.

Duterte is notorious internationally for his deadly anti-narcotics crackdown, but he has also imposed a wide-ranging ban on smoking in public that is part of his pledge to get tough on public disorder.

The president told a late-night press conference on Tuesday that the use and importation of electronic cigarettes would be banned, but did not provide a precise timeline.

"I will ban it, the use and the importation. I hope everybody is listening. Please relay this to them. You know why? Because it is toxic," said Duterte, an ex-smoker.

"Now this vaping, they say it is electronic. Don't give me that... Better stop it because in -- I will order your arrest if you do it in a room," he added at his first public speaking engagement in weeks.

Recommended

His comments come days after Philippine health authorities reported the nation's first vaping-related lung injury, which resulted in a 16-year-old girl being hospitalised.

E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the United States is feeding caution about the product, already banned in some places.

In September 2019 India became the latest country to ban the import, sale, production and advertising of e-cigarettes, citing in particular concerns about its youth.

The devices are already banned in several places such as Brazil, Singapore, Thailand and the US state of Massachusetts.

Before Duterte's presidency, the Philippines already had a ban on tobacco advertising, as well as a law that requires graphic images of smoking health hazards to be printed on cigarette packaging.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister