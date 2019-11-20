A ban on e-cigarettes has been ordered by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who is threatening to arrest anyone vaping publicly in a country that already has some of Asia's toughest anti-smoking rules.

Duterte is notorious internationally for his deadly anti-narcotics crackdown, but he has also imposed a wide-ranging ban on smoking in public that is part of his pledge to get tough on public disorder.

The president told a late-night press conference on Tuesday that the use and importation of electronic cigarettes would be banned, but did not provide a precise timeline.

"I will ban it, the use and the importation. I hope everybody is listening. Please relay this to them. You know why? Because it is toxic," said Duterte, an ex-smoker.

"Now this vaping, they say it is electronic. Don't give me that... Better stop it because in -- I will order your arrest if you do it in a room," he added at his first public speaking engagement in weeks.