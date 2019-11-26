A mid-air collision between two helicopters has killed 13 French soldiers fighting against militants in Mali, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Macron expressed “deep sadness” at the news of the Monday evening crash, which took place during a combat operation.

In a written statement, he expressed his support for the French military and stressed the “courage of the French soldiers”.

The statement provided no further details about the accident.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly said an investigation has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.