POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Beijing, Shanghai among 10 cities to host 2023 Asian Cup
China, which will host the tournament for the second time after 2004, had been one of four nations to initially bid to host the 24-team competition with South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand also submitting bids before pulling out.
Beijing, Shanghai among 10 cities to host 2023 Asian Cup
Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Dalian, Qingdao, Xiamen and Suzhou will be the host cities for the 18th edition of Asian Cup finals.
December 28, 2019

Beijing and Shanghai are among 10 Chinese cities that will host the Asian Cup finals in 2023, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Saturday.

China’s desire to showcase its ability as a future World Cup host got a boost when its football association (CFA) was awarded the right to host the quadrennial tournament at an extraordinary AFC congress in Paris in June.

China, which will host the tournament for the second time after 2004, had been one of four nations to initially bid to host the 24-team competition with South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand also submitting bids before pulling out.

Tianjin, Chongqing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Dalian, Qingdao, Xiamen and Suzhou will be the other host cities for the 18th edition of the continent’s premier competition that will be held in June and July, 2023.

“The AFC Asian Cup is our flagship competition for national teams, and I am sure that the Chinese FA and the selected host cities will deliver a tournament which is in keeping with the event’s world-class status,” AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said in a statement.

Recommended

“The AFC thanks the commitment shown by the CFA and these 10 great cities to be a part of this celebration of Asian football. I wish them all the very best of success in their desire to show the world that China PR can stage huge international football events.”

The tournament will give China the opportunity to showcase its ability to host a major football event and comes several years after President Xi Jinping declared his desire to see the country eventually host the World Cup finals.

As a result, investment in the sport in China has skyrocketed in the six years since Xi - a well-known football fan - came to power, although the fortunes of the national team lag behind the leading nations in Asia.

China have only qualified for the World Cup once, in 2002, and have never won the Asian Cup, last reaching the final on home soil in 2004. They were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Asian Cup by Iran in January.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister