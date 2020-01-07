Australian firefighters used cool weather on Tuesday to try to strengthen containment lines around almost 200 wildfires burning in the country's southeast, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison prepared to meet with insurance and bank executives to discuss the crisis.

Fires have razed more than 8 million hectares of land across Australia, an area nearly the size of Austria, killing at least 25 people and destroying or damaging thousands of homes.

On Tuesday, two men were reported missing in New South Wales. Police did not reveal the identities of the men but said one is a 70-year-old man.

The Insurance Council of Australia increased its estimate for damages claims from the fires to more than $485.59 million on Tuesday, with claims expected to jump further when more fire-hit areas are accessible.

Thousands homeless

Thousands of people have been left homeless, while many in rural towns have spent days without electricity, telecommunications and, in some cases, drinking water. Military-coordinated rescue and support efforts were ongoing.