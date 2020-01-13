Lindsey Vonn was among the luminaries on hand last month to christen "Big Snow," North America's first indoor ski facility, part of a new $5 billion mega-mall in New Jersey.

For about $30, consumers can ski for two hours on a 300-metre hill of man-made snow, the glare of the sun replaced by a metal ceiling in a venue that will be kept below freezing even in the dog days of August.

Big Snow is a flagship experience at the partially opened "American Dream," an ambitious, long-in-the-making project about 30 kilometres from Manhattan that aims to reboot the shopping mall concept for the Instagram era.

The project, which garnered some $1 billion in state and local incentives, is a bet that modern shoppers will be drawn to Vegas-like attractions, plus elite shopping and dining opportunities, and not fixate on the project's carbon footprint, which is unknowable at this point.

After numerous delays and fitful construction that spanned more than a decade, American Dream began welcoming visitors in October, its gleaming white edifice beckoning drivers off the New Jersey highway.

Besides indoor skiing, visitors can try about two dozen rides at the Nickelodeon Universe theme park or skate on an NHL-size rink. A giant Dreamworks water park is behind schedule, having missed a deadline for November launch. Most shops open in the spring with hotels coming sometime later.

"It's just going to get bigger and better and crazier!" developer Don Ghermezian of Triple Five Worldwide said at the Big Snow's launch.

Canada-based Triple Five is working to build similar projects in Saudi Arabia and Miami, although some Florida officials have opposed using public funds for the project.

Instagram-ready

While there will be a fast-fashion atrium, much of the retail focus is on the high end, with developers envisioning Hermes customers being served champagne.

American Dream expects 40 to 50 million visitors annually, including a healthy number of international tourists who are being targetted by marketers.

The mall plans a "Secret Garden" area with living moss and an aviary with live bunnies, as well as a koi pond.

Such spaces, plus showcase areas for celebrity appearances, are tailor-made for younger generations active on social media, although the overall character of the facility may put off those focused on sustainable shopping.

American Dream will use massive amounts of energy and exacerbate air pollution because of extra traffic, said Jeff Tittel, director of the Sierra Club's New Jersey chapter and a long-time foe of the project.