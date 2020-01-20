Online calls grew on Sunday to help save five "malnourished and sick" African lions held at a park in Sudan's capital, with some demanding the animals be shifted to a better habitat.

The five lions are held in cages at Khartoum's Al Qureshi Park in an upscale district of the capital, but for weeks now they have been suffering from shortages of food and medicine.

"I was shaken when I saw these lions at the park... their bones are protruding from the skin," wrote Osman Salih on Facebook as he launched an online campaign under the slogan #Sudananimalrescue.

"I urge interested people and institutions to help them."

Park officials and medics said the lions' conditions deteriorated over the past few weeks, with some losing almost two-thirds of their body weight.

"Food is not always available, so often we buy it from our own money to feed them," Essamelddine Hajjar, a manager at Al Qureshi park said.

The park is managed by Khartoum municipality but also funded in part by private donors.

Worsening economic crisis

Sudan is in the midst of a worsening economic crisis, led by soaring food prices and foreign currency shortage.