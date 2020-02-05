Liverpool reached the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time under Jurgen Klopp.

He wasn’t at Anfield to see it.

With Klopp determined that he and his entire first had the week off during English soccer’s new midseason break, Liverpool fielded its youngest ever team for a competitive match - at an average age of 19 years, 102 days - for the fourth-round replay against third-tier Shrewsbury on Tuesday.

The Liverpool manager was criticised for disrespecting the FA Cup, but his youngsters proved up to the task and their mature display was rewarded when Ro-Shaun Williams headed the decisive own goal in the closing stages.

Critchley said Klopp sent messages to the team before, during and after the match.

“He is delighted with the performance and the result,” Critchley said of Klopp.

An own-goal in the 75th minute settled the match and it was scored by Ro-Shaun Williams, a former youth-team player for Liverpool’s fierce rival, Manchester United. Williams stretched to head away a long ball forward from Liverpool, and only succeeded in nodding it past Shrewsbury's stranded goalkeeper who had come out to clear.

Shrewsbury, which came from two goals down to draw 2-2 three weeks ago, had few chances in the replay at Anfield but did have a goal ruled out by VAR for offside in the 58th minute.

The win keeps alive Liverpool’s chances of a treble. The Reds are closing in on winning the English league title for the first time in 30 years, and are through to the last 16 in their defense of the Champions League.

Whether the young players given a game against Shrewsbury get more playing time this season remains to be seen.

“These boys are in a phase of their careers where they need to keep learning and the developing,” Critchley said. "Hopefully the players see the benefit they have done in training with nights like tonight."

James Milner, one of the most experienced members of Liverpool's senior squad, trained with the youngsters on Monday and asked if he could be with them in the locker room before the game.

“He gave words of advice to the players,” Critchley said, "and I can’t thank him enough.”

Rooney to face United

Wayne Rooney is set for a reunion with Manchester United.

The former England captain scored for his new team, Derby County, in its 4-2 win over Northampton in a replay.