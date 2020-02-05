She treated thousands of people in an underground hospital in a besieged opposition enclave in Syria. Now Amani Ballour, the doctor at the centre of the Oscar-nominated documentary "The Cave", is stepping out into the limelight.

But the 32-year-old pediatrician, who is still haunted by the dying and mutilated children she had to treat, hopes the attention the film has garnered will remind the world that the horror of the Syrian war is about to enter its ninth year.

"For me, it is not a film, it's my life, my reality," Dr Ballour told AFP before she obtained a visa allowing her to attend the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The harrowing 102-minute film shows the doctor not just struggling to keep wounded children alive in her operating theatre in the former rebel stronghold of eastern Ghouta, but also having to deal with sexism as a woman in charge of a Syrian hospital.

"The Cave" is one of two shattering films about the conflict in the running for an Oscar alongside Waad al Kateab's Aleppo-set "For Sama", which won the best documentary at the Cannes film festival in May.

'Hell on Earth'

"The Oscar nomination will help throw more light onto the Syrian cause, and hopefully help push people to support us," said Ballour, who has been living in Turkey since Eastern Ghouta fell after a five-year siege in 2018.

The rebel enclave was described as "Hell on Earth" by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as it was being pummelled by regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces.

With the war still raging in Syria, half a million people have been displaced during the past two months as a result of an offensive by the Russia-backed Assad regime in the country's northwest.

The exodus of refugees it has sparked is one of the biggest of the war.

Like millions of Syrians forced from their homes, Ballour said that she finds it difficult to be at peace with herself in exile.

"When I was at home I could help people, I was calmer despite all the difficulties, the bombardments, the hunger and the tragedies we were witnessing every day," she said.