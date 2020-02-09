Iran "successfully" launched a satellite into space on Sunday but it fell short of reaching orbit, state television quoted a defence ministry spokesman as saying.

"The Simorgh (rocket) successfully propelled the Zafar satellite into space but the carrier did not reach the required speed to put the satellite into the intended orbit," Ahmad Hosseini of the ministry's space unit was quoted as saying.

It's the latest setback for a programme the US claims helps Tehran advance its ballistic missile programme.

The launch happened at Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran's Semnan province, some 230km southeast of Iran's capital, Tehran.

A Simorgh, or "Phoenix," rocket couldn't put the Zafar 1 communications satellite into orbit, however, due to a low speed, Iranian state TV reported.

"Stage-1 and stage-2 motors of the carrier functioned properly and the satellite was successfully detached from its carrier, but at the end of its path, it did not reach the required speed for being put in the orbit," Hosseini said.

Hosseini still sought to portray the failure as a ‚"remarkable," achievement for its space programme.

Third failed attempt

The launch had been planned amid celebrations ahead of the February anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran routinely unveils technological achievements for its armed forces, its space programme and its nuclear efforts during this time.

Sunday's failure came after two failed launches of the Payam and Doosti satellites last year, as well as a launchpad rocket explosion in August.