WORLD
3 MIN READ
Britain 'reasonably confident' of US trade deal despite Huawei concerns
The UK is in talks with America, Australia, Canada, and others on future technological innovations that could challenge Huawei's dominance in the field, foreign secretary Dominic Raab says.
Britain 'reasonably confident' of US trade deal despite Huawei concerns
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab shakes hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Foreign Secretary's residence in London, Britain, January 29, 2020. / Reuters
February 10, 2020

Britain takes US concerns about its use of Huawei equipment seriously but is confident a trade deal with the United States will be among its first after leaving the European Union, its foreign secretary said on Monday.

US officials have hinted future trade talks could be affected by Britain's decision last month to grant Huawei a limited role in its 5G mobile network, frustrating a global bid by the United States to exclude the firm from the West's next-generation communications systems.

"We listened and take the concerns of our American friends very seriously," Dominic Raab said in response to a question about the issue.

"We are reasonably confident that we can do a free trade agreement (with the US) in that first wave of post-Brexit trade deals," Raab added, during a visit to Singapore.

"We have had a good conversation about Huawei and the one thing we all recognise is there has been market failure in terms of high-trust vendors being able to provide telecoms infrastructure."

Last month, Britain said it would cap at 35 percent the involvement of "high-risk vendors", such as Huawei, in the non-sensitive parts of its 5G mobile network. Excluding Huawei altogether would have delayed 5G and cost consumers more, it added.

Recommended

Yet some senior members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives have demanded that Huawei must not have a role, a position described on Sunday as a "kind of witch-hunt" by China's ambassador to Britain.

Britain is in talks with America, Australia, Canada, and others on future technological innovations that could challenge Huawei's dominance in the field, Raab said.

"For 5G, the sooner we can build up our pool of high-trust vendors the less reliant we will be on high-risk vendors," he added.

Raab, who is visiting Asia to seek free trade deals after Brexit, said he also expected Singapore to be in the first wave of post-Brexit trade deals.

He will travel to Malaysia on Tuesday, wrapping up a tour that included Australia and Japan.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin