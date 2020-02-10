Militants killed at least 30 people and abducted women and children in a raid in northeast Nigeria's restive Borno state, a regional government spokesman said on Monday.

The attack on Sunday evening targeted the village of Auno on a key highway linking to regional capital Maiduguri.

The militants stormed in on trucks mounted with heavy weapons, killing, burning and looting before kidnapping women and children, state government spokesman Ahmad Abdurrahman Bundi said.

They targeted travellers who had stopped for the night and torched vehicles.

AFP journalists saw the smouldering wreckage of trucks, buses and cars lining the road at the scene of the attack.

The militants "killed not less than 30 people who are mostly motorists and destroyed 18 vehicles," Bundi said in a statement after visiting the scene.

The assault, some 25 kilometres west of Maiduguri, occurred in an area where fighters from Boko Haram-splintered Daesh in West Africa Province have been active, mounting roadblocks to target security forces and civilians.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

'Burned alive'

Witnesses said militants set alight 30 vehicles in the raid, including trucks that had stopped overnight on their way to Maiduguri.

"Many of the drivers and their assistants who were sleeping in the vehicles were burnt alive," said Babakura Kolo, a member of a state-backed militia.

The militants combed through the village, looting and burning shops and property before withdrawing, he said.

Kolo told AFP the militants took away three buses carrying women and children to Maiduguri which had parked in the village for the night.