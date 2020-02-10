A security breach in an app used by Israel's ruling conservative party has exposed the personal information of nearly 6.5 million Israelis to hackers, a cybersecurity expert said on Monday.

The application is used for campaign management by the Likud party, headed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Likud party acknowledged that it had "thwarted an attempt" to damage a digital platform used to recruit party supporters on election day. The party did not respond to inquiries about the data breach.

The voter roll data was exposed due to faulty security on an application the Likud Party used called Elector, which was designed by the Israeli software company, Feedback.

News of the data breach comes just weeks before Israelis go to the polls for the third time in under a year.

Netanyahu is seeking re-election for a fourth consecutive term as premier on March 2 after two elections in 2019 yielded inconclusive results.

Major embarrassment

The discovery is particularly embarrassing for the Likud party after it waged a smear campaign last year against Netanyahu's main opponent, Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, claiming the former army chief's phone had been hacked by Iranian intelligence.