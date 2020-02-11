WORLD
3 MIN READ
India's Aam Aadmi Party set to beat Modi's BJP in New Delhi elections
A defeat would be a setback to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, coming less than eight months after he led the BJP to a resounding victory in national elections.
India's Aam Aadmi Party set to beat Modi's BJP in New Delhi elections
Voters in New Delhi, India wait to cast their vote outside a polling booth during the state assembly election on February 8, 2020. / Reuters
February 11, 2020

Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party was facing a major defeat by a regional party on Tuesday in elections in India's capital that were seen as a referendum on the prime minister's policies such as a new national citizenship law that excludes Muslims.

Saturday's New Delhi legislative elections pit Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party against the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party, or “common man's” party, whose pro-poor policies focused on fixing state-run schools and providing cheap electricity, free health care and bus transport for women during its five years in power.

Modi and home minister Amit Shah appealed to majority Hindus by focusing on national issues, such as the citizenship law, which triggered widespread protests, at the expense of problems facing the capital's millions of residents.

With nearly 60 percent of the votes counted, the Aam Admi Party, or AAP, was leading in 58 of the 70 constituencies and the BJP in 12, according to the Election Commission. The Congress party, led by Sonia Gandhi, was facing a major loss.

A defeat will be a setback to Modi’s prestige, coming less than eight months after he led the BJP to a resounding victory in national elections.

Recommended

The party won all seven of the capital's parliamentary seats in those polls.

A victory would be a major boost for AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, the 51-year-old incumbent New Delhi chief minister and anti-corruption crusader.

Kejriwal launched the party in 2012 and campaigned to rid the Indian political system and government of corruption and inefficiency.

The party’s symbol, a broom, and its promise to sweep the administration of graft struck a chord with New Delhi's nearly 20 million people.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin