Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party was facing a major defeat by a regional party on Tuesday in elections in India's capital that were seen as a referendum on the prime minister's policies such as a new national citizenship law that excludes Muslims.

Saturday's New Delhi legislative elections pit Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party against the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party, or “common man's” party, whose pro-poor policies focused on fixing state-run schools and providing cheap electricity, free health care and bus transport for women during its five years in power.

Modi and home minister Amit Shah appealed to majority Hindus by focusing on national issues, such as the citizenship law, which triggered widespread protests, at the expense of problems facing the capital's millions of residents.

With nearly 60 percent of the votes counted, the Aam Admi Party, or AAP, was leading in 58 of the 70 constituencies and the BJP in 12, according to the Election Commission. The Congress party, led by Sonia Gandhi, was facing a major loss.

A defeat will be a setback to Modi’s prestige, coming less than eight months after he led the BJP to a resounding victory in national elections.