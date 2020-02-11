BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Samsung unveils foldable Galaxy Z phone, challenging Apple design and tech
The foldable-glass Galaxy Z Flip, which looks like a large makeup compact folded up and expands to look like most smartphones, features foldable glass and will come in purple, gold and black, executives say
Samsung unveils foldable Galaxy Z phone, challenging Apple design and tech
A man looks at a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Phone displayed at the Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco, Tuesday, February 11, 2020. / AP
February 11, 2020

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a square-shaped foldable smartphone, its second try at a novel technology that the Korean cell phone maker hopes will set it apart from rivals Apple Inc and Huawei.

The foldable-glass Galaxy Z Flip, which looks like a large makeup compact folded up and expands to look like most smartphones, features foldable glass and will come in purple, gold and black, executives said in San Francisco.

Last year’s Galaxy Fold, a larger unit that folds like a book and was largely panned in its debut, had a plastic screen.

The Z Flip phone, starting at $1,380 will be available starting Friday.

Galaxy Z users will get free access to Alphabet’s YouTube Premium.

Samsung also on Tuesday unveiled three new variants of its Galaxy S smartphone range that boast powerful cameras and fast 5G wireless connectivity.

Samsung lost its No1 smartphone position to Apple in the December quarter, according to IDC as cheaper iPhone 11 pricing helped the US firm enjoy its best growth performance since 2015.

Globally it also faces stiff competition from Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, which was a close third in market share in the fourth quarter, although the Chinese company is caught in a US-China battle over security and technology, especially in 5G.

“There has been no better time for Samsung to increase its market share given Huawei’s current woes and Apple yet to release a 5G iPhone,” said Paolo Pescatore, a London-based analyst at PP Foresight.

Recommended

It moved rear camera lenses of the new Galaxy S20 devices, which compete head-to-head with iPhones, into a squarish black panel, bringing cameras closer to the design of the iPhone 11 series.

While the South Korean firm hopes the new foldable handset will help burnish its innovation credentials, consumers will be keen to see whether Samsung has overcome technological challenges and screen glitches that forced it to delay the Galaxy Fold last year.

“Foldables are expensive and very hard to manufacture. It will take time for foldables to become mass-market products,” said Neil Mawston, an analyst at Strategy Analytics, expecting a mass-market takeoff by 2022 or 2023.

“For now, foldables are a super-premium product that can drive profits or a ‘halo effect’ for the Samsung brand.”

Slideshow (5 Images)

Limited foldable display productivity and capacity will constrain Samsung’s ability to boost the foldable phone production sharply, industry officials and analysts say.

Sales are seen at 5 million units at maximum this year, or less than 2% of Samsung’s total smartphone shipments in 2019, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

While China’s coronavirus outbreak has started straining the global supply chain and disrupting smartphone production, the South Korean firm is seen the least affected among major producers, as its main manufacturing base is in Vietnam, analysts said.

The Tuesday event also marked first public debut of Samsung’s new mobile chief Roh Tae-moon, who previously oversaw the company’s development of S range models and outsourcing of cheap phones to Chinese contract manufacturers.

Explore
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US