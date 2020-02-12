A Pakistani court on Wednesday handed down a five-year prison term to a cleric for terrorism financing.

Hafiz Saaed is wanted by Washington and New Delhi for his alleged role in the bloody 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people in neighbouring India. The US put a $10 million bounty out for his arrest.

The Pakistani court was not trying the cleric in connection with that attack, but on charges that his charity organisations, Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat, are fronts for funding the militant group that he founded, Lashkar-e-Taiba.

India blames that group for the deadly attacks in Mumbai.

Saeed has denied any involvement and says his network, which spans 300 seminaries and schools, hospitals, a publishing house, and ambulance services, has no ties to militant groups.

Saeed and the four other suspects were present in the courtroom in the eastern city of Lahore when the judge announced the much-awaited verdict.

Saeed was given a five-year prison term on terrorism financing charges in one case, plus six months in jail in another case registered against him in the eastern Punjab province.

The sentences can be appealed. All five men pleaded not guilty during the trial, a government lawyer Abdul Rauf said.

Conviction linked to FATF?

Saeed was found guilty of "being part of a banned terrorist outfit" and for "having illegal property," his lawyer Imran Gill told AFP news agency.

Gill gave no details about Saeed's conviction apart from saying he would be kept in prison in the eastern city of Lahore.