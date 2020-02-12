Italian senators voted on Wednesday to lift immunity for far-right leader Matteo Salvini, opening the way for a potentially career-ending trial over accusations he illegally detained migrants at sea last year.

The result of the vote is due to be formally announced around 1800 GMT but a Reuters tally of the count showed a majority in favour of removing Salvini's legal protection as a former minister.

The decision gives magistrates in Sicily the go-ahead to press charges over his decision to keep 131 rescued migrants blocked aboard a coastguard ship for six days last July as he waited for other European Union states to agree to take them in.