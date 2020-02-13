The killing of General Qasem Soleimani, the top Iranian Revolutionary Guard General, sparked a strong reaction from Iraqis and the country's parliament voted to expel all foreign forces, including 5,200 US troops, from their soil. Since the killing of General Soleimani, NATO has stopped its training mission and the US-led anti-Daesh campaign has frozen as well.

President Donald Trump had called on NATO to do more in the Middle East, just days after the US drone strike in Iraq that killed.

NATO Defence Ministers are meeting in Brussels to discuss a proposal to integrate some of the anti-Daesh coalition forces to NAT0's mission in Iraq. NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, prior to the NATO Defence Ministers summit on 12 and 13 February, said the transatlantic alliance could do more in the Middle East, adding 'for instance, what we can do in Iraq when it comes to training.'

Welcoming the prospect of a larger role for the alliance in Iraq, the US ambassador at NATO, Kay Baily Hutchison told reporters, "I think it will definitely be the answer to what President Trump has requested."

US officials and Taliban continued 'peace talks' in Doha to end America's longest war in its history.

As part of the potential deal, while the Taliban will reduce their attacks, the Americans will start the drawdown of their forces – it is reported that US forces in Afghanistan will number around 8,000 eventually.

US President Donald Trump has signalled on a number of occasions that troops cuts in Afghanistan were likely. According to US Defence Department officials, America will maintain at least half a dozen bases in the country.

NATO's Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, announced the alliance's full support for the US-led efforts "to end the conflict and achieve a peaceful solution."

Countering Iran in Iraq