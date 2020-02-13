BIZTECH
Turkey's Arcelik files patent lawsuit against LG
Turkish white goods producer Arcelik claimed that LG Electronics used the firm's washing machine technology, named 'Direct Drive', in its devices under another name – '6 motion' which is unlicensed.
Arcelik claims LG Electronics used its pattern called 'Direct Drive' under a different name and failed to cooperate to resolve the issue. / AA
February 13, 2020

Arcelik, a leading white goods producer in Turkey, on Thursday, filed a case for patent infringement against South Korean appliances manufacturer LG Electronics and its subsidiaries in France and Germany.

Arcelik claimed that LG Electronics used the Turkish firm's washing machine technology, named 'Direct Drive', in its devices under another name – '6 motion'. The company said this was unlicensed, according to information received by Anadolu Agency.

The technology, patented in 1997, prevents damage to clothes by enabling the drum to perform a half-turn cradle movement.

Despite the Turkish company's efforts for resolving the issue amicably, LG electronics failed to cooperate, Arcelik asserted.

As a result, Arcelik, which is a listed company, brought the dispute to the court.

Arcelik, active in around 150 countries, employs over 1,500 research and development staff in 20 centres. It also has 30,000 employees throughout the world and 12 brands – Arcelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, and Voltas Beko.

As the second-largest white goods company in Europe, Arcelik is among the top 100 global patent applicants and has almost 3,500 international patent applications in the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

SOURCE:AA
