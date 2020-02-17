A massacre in an anglophone region of Cameroon left up to 22 villagers dead including 14 children, the UN said on Sunday, with an opposition party blaming the killings on the army.

Armed men carried out the bloodshed on Friday in the village of Ntumbo in the Northwest region, James Nunan, a local official of humanitarian coordination agency OCHA, told AFP.

"Up to 22 civilians were killed, including a pregnant woman and several children," Nunan said, adding that 14 children under age 18 – including nine under age five – were among the dead.

Eleven of the children were girls, said Nunan, head of OCHA's office for the Northwest and Southwest regions, which are home to the West African country's large English-speaking minority.

Separatists in the regions have been fighting the central government for three years.