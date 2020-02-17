Lazio mounted a superb second-half comeback at the Olympic Stadium to beat Inter Milan 2-1 and move above Antonio Conte's side into second place in Serie A on Sunday.

The visitors drew first blood when Ashley Young fired home his first Inter goal on the brink of halftime.

But Lazio drew level through a Ciro Immobile penalty early in the second half, before Sergej Milinkovic-Savic found space in a crowded box to curl in the winner on the 69th minute.

The result also saw the Roman club extend their club record unbeaten run in Serie A to 19 games as they ended Inter's own sequence of 16 games without a league defeat.

"We played a great game tonight," Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi told Sky Sport Italia.

"In the first half we were so convinced we would win that we allowed a few avoidable Inter counter-attacks.

"At halftime, I said that if we continued to play like that with a little more quality in the final ball, we could turn this around and win the game."