General Motors Co is retreating from more markets outside of the United States and China, saying on Sunday that it will wind down sales, design and engineering operations in Australia and New Zealand and retire the Holden brand by 2021.

It also said China's Great Wall Motor Co Ltd had agreed to buy GM's Thailand manufacturing plant, a transaction expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

GM Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara told analysts during a February 5 presentation that restructuring GM's international operations outside of China so they produce profit margins in the mid-single digits "does represent a $2 billion improvement" compared with 2018's.

Ahead of that presentation, GM forecast flat profit for 2020 and reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings in the face of a $3.6 billion hit from a 40-day United Auto Workers strike.

With the proposed sale of its Thailand plant to Chinese automaker Great Wall, GM is giving up an opening to expand its operations in Southeast Asia.

GM is "focusing on markets where we have the right strategies to drive robust returns, and prioritizing global investments that will drive growth in the future of mobility," especially in electric and autonomous vehicles, GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement.