A Russian-backed regime offensive in northwest Syria has displaced 900,000 people since the start of December, and babies are dying of cold because aid camps are full, the UN said on Monday.

That figure is 100,000 more than the United Nations had previously recorded.

"The crisis in northwest Syria has reached a horrifying new level," said Mark Lowcock, the UN head of humanitarian affairs and emergency relief.

He said the displaced were overwhelmingly women and children who are "traumatised and forced to sleep outside in freezing temperatures because camps are full. Mothers burn plastic to keep children warm. Babies and small children are dying because of the cold."

Biggest single displacement since 2011

The Idlib region, including parts of neighbouring Aleppo province, is home to some three million people, half of them already displaced from other parts of the country.

The offensive that began late last year has caused the biggest single displacement of people since the conflict began in 2011.

According to the UN, the war has killed more than 400,000 people since it erupted almost nine years ago, following the brutal repression of popular demonstrations demanding regime change.

Aid from Turkey targeted

Lowcock warned on Monday that the violence in the northwest was "indiscriminate."

"Health facilities, schools, residential areas, mosques, and markets have been hit. Schools are suspended, many health facilities have closed. There is a serious risk of disease outbreaks. Basic infrastructure is falling apart," he said in a statement.

"We are now receiving reports that settlements for displaced people are being hit, resulting in deaths, injuries and further displacement."

He said that a massive relief operation under way from the Turkish border "has been overwhelmed. The equipment and facilities being used by aid workers are being damaged. Humanitarian workers themselves are being displaced and killed."

US President Donald Trump on Sunday called for Russia to end its support for the Syrian regime's "atrocities" in the Idlib region, the White House said.

Health facilities struck

Rescuers and a medical aid worker said air strikes on Monday on a town northwest of Aleppo put two health facilities out of service.

The air strikes on Darat Izza, controlled by the armed opposition, directly hit one facility, lightly injuring two staff and putting it out of service, said Mazen Kewara, of the Syrian American Medical Society, which supports the dialysis unit there.