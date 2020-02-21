Representatives from EU countries began debating the EU budget for 2021-2027 on Thursday. One of the biggest issues they face is the fact that the United Kingdom will no longer be contributing to the budget after Brexit, which will leave a huge financial hole in the new multi-annual budget.

Some EU countries are “net payers” meaning they put more into the budget than they receive back from it. Some countries are “net receivers” who put in less than what they receive from the budget.

Of the net payers, there are the “frugal four” who would like to rein in their spending on the budget: the Netherlands, Austria, Sweden and Denmark.

‘Cohesion’ is money meant to assist the EU's poorer regions. The “friends of cohesion”, that is, 15 countries in Central, Eastern Europe and the south “seek at least to preserve current agricultural and infrastructure spending” according tothe Guardian.

What the Guardian calls the European Union “budget battle” pits these two groups against each other.

Then there is Germany, the biggest contributor to the budget by the size of the contribution. It aligns with the frugal four in that it would like to curb spending, the BBCreports. Whereas France, the second biggest payer, wants to keep spending on agriculture and expand EU defence funds.

The UK’s departure from the EU will leave a sizeable gap in the budget, to the tune of net $11.6 billion (9 billion GBP or 10.75 billion euros). The BBC arrived at this number by deducting the UK rebate paid to the UK by other member states and spending on EU programmes in the UK, from the UK’s total contribution in 2018 of $22.43 billion (17.4 billion GBP or 20.77 billion euros).

The rebate was first secured for the UK by Margaret Thatcher in 1984, with some other countries following suit, and is, according to the Guardian, “effectively a discount on their EU membership fee.”

The Financial Timeshas calculated the gap left by the UK’s departure as somewhere between $64.77 to $80.97 billion (60 to 75 billion euros) over the 2021-2027 period. The newspaper has reported a deadlock between EU leaders after lengthy summit talks on Thursday night February 20, 2020.

Because of Brexit, the EU has to balance its budget so that net payers are asked to chip in more –– by receiving less in rebates after their contributions –– while net receivers are asked to do more with less funding.