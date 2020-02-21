Turkey on Friday deployed more military vehicles and equipment to be sent to neighbouring Syria's Idlib province as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would talk to his Russian counterpart as efforts intensified to avoid more bloodshed in the last opposition stronghold.

Footage from the private IHA news agency showed a truck convoy transporting army tanks and equipment through the town of Hatay on its way to Turkey's southern border.

The deployment comes after Erdogan threatened to increase military involvement in Syria after Ankara reported that an air strike killed two Turkish soldiers on Thursday.

Turkey has sent thousands of additional troops and armoured vehicles to Syria in recent weeks, vowing to halt advances by the Syrian regime.

A contactor and 13 Turkish soldiers have been killed in Syria this month amid an offensive by regime leader Bashar Assad's forces aimed at recapturing remaining opposition-held areas in the region.

Russian air strikes in the Idlib are boosting regime's onslaught that has forced nearly one million civilians to flee –– the biggest wave of displacement of the nine-year conflict.

Erdogan-Putin talk

Erdogan told reporters he would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin after an earlier three-way call with the leaders of France and Germany.

His office said the Turkish leader had "emphasised the importance of providing strong support through concrete actions to prevent a humanitarian crisis" during the call with France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Angela Merkel.

Turkey is determined to prevent a fresh influx of displaced people adding to the nearly 4 million Syrian refugees it already hosts.

With Ankara threatening an "imminent" operation against the Syrian regime, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar inspected troops gathered at the Syrian border on Friday.

Erdogan spoke of establishing a "safe zone" to provide shelter and support to fleeing civilians facing harsh winter conditions, adding that Turkish organisations were already building structures in the area.

"Our work continues. We will have a discussion with Putin. I hope we will take a beneficial step with this," he said.

"There is no option of withdrawal from Syria," he said.

"As you know it's winter right now, and our brothers and sisters over there, in harsh weather conditions, have refuge ... as well as food ... [German] Chancellor Merkel has pledged 25 million euros [for them]," Erdogan said, adding "I asked [French President] Macron to contribute too."

Merkel and Macron also held talks with Putin on Thursday, later calling for the fighting to end and proposing a four-way summit with Erdogan.