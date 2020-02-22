Britain will issue blue passports next month for the first time in almost three decades following its departure from the European Union, the government said on Saturday.

The new blue cover passports will be issued and delivered early next month, said the interior ministry, replacing the burgundy passports that were introduced in 1988.

They are ironically being made in Poland after the contract was controversially awarded to French multinational Thales.

"Leaving the European Union gave us a unique opportunity to restore our national identity and forge a new path in the world," said interior minister Priti Patel.