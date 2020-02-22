South Sudan opened a new chapter in its fragile emergence from the civil war on Saturday as rival leaders formed a coalition government that many observers prayed would last this time around.

A day after President Salva Kiir dissolved the previous government, opposition leader Riek Machar was sworn in as his deputy, an arrangement that twice collapsed in fighting during the conflict that killed nearly 400,000 people.

Kiir declared, "the official end of the war, and we can now proclaim new dawn."

Peace is "never to be shaken ever again," the president said, adding that he had forgiven Machar and asking for Machar's forgiveness, to applause. He called on their respective Dinka and Nuer ethnic groups to do the same.

"For the people of South Sudan, I want to assure you that we will work together to end your suffering," Machar said after taking the oath.

Machar embraced and shook hands with Kiir after being sworn in.

Civil war and pressure

The world's youngest nation slid into civil war in 2013, two years after winning long-fought independence from Sudan, as supporters of Kiir and Machar clashed.

Numerous attempts at peace failed, including a deal that saw Machar return as vice president in 2016 - only to flee the country on foot months later amid fresh gunfire.

Intense international pressure followed the most recent peace deal in 2018.

Pope Francis in a dramatic gesture kissed the feet of Kiir and Machar last year to coax them into putting differences aside.

Saturday's ceremony began with a presentation to them of that photo as a reminder.

Exasperation by the United States, South Sudan’s largest aid donor, and others grew as Kiir and Machar in the past year pushed back two deadlines to take the crucial step of forming the coalition government.

But with less than a week before the latest deadline Saturday, each made a key concession.

Kiir announced a “painful” decision on the politically sensitive issue of the number of states, and Machar agreed to have Kiir take responsibility for his security.

On Thursday, they announced they had agreed to form a government meant to lead to elections in three years’ time - the first vote since independence.

"Finally, peace is at our doorstep," a reporter with the UN-backed Radio Miraya declared from Bor in long-suffering Jonglei state. In Yambio, youth with flags were reported in the streets.

"I rejoice with the South Sudanese, especially the displaced, hungry and grieving who waited so long," the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, tweeted.

Hugs and applause followed Machar's swearing-in.