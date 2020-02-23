Turkey on Sunday announced it would "temporarily" close its land border with neighbouring Iran as alarm grows over a spike in new coronavirus infections.

"We have decided to shut the land border temporarily after an increase in the number of cases in our neighbour Iran," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters. He said air traffic would be unilaterally halted from 2000 (1700 GMT).

All highways and railways will be closed as of 5 pm (14:00GMT) on Sunday, Koca said.

The Turkish Health Ministry in a statement asked people not to believe in social media posts claiming coronavirus presence in the country.

"There's no case of COVID-19 in our country," the ministry said.

Iran reported three more novel coronavirus deaths among 15 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities in the Islamic republic to eight and infections to 43.

That's the highest death toll from the virus outside of China, where the outbreak first emerged a couple of months ago. The outbreak in Iran has centered on the holy city of Qom, where officials say travellers from China brought the new coronavirus.

China reported another 97 deaths in its daily update on Sunday, taking its total to 2,442, plus 648 new infections. Nearly 80,000 people have been infected worldwide, the vast majority in China.

Virus came from China

Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki told state TV that the virus came from China to the holy city of Qom in central Iran. He said that one of the Iranian who dead from the virus was a merchant who regularly shuttled between the two countries using indirect flights in recent weeks after Iran stopped direct passenger flights to China.

Namaki also defended the government's handling of the outbreak, saying it was being "transparent." He said it would help make face-masks and sanitisers available for Iranians, amid concerns that stocks were running low in the capital's pharmacies.

Iran is also producing kits for diagnosis of the infection, he added.

Namaki urged people not to visit Qom, which is a major destination for pilgrims.

"We obviously do not recommend traveling to Qom and other pilgrimage cities," Namaki said.

The government has closed down schools and religious seminaries in the holy city of Qom, where the virus first killed two elderly patients last week. Schools in Tehran and four other cities were closed as well, starting Sunday for two days.

Iran has also set up 36 screening stations at different ports of entry to the country to check for possibly infected travellers, he added.

Neighbours take measures

Iraq and Pakistan, which share borders with Iran, have already taken preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus from Iranian travellers.

Officials in the Pakistani province of Baluchistan, which shares a long frontier with Iran, have declared an emergency as they seek to stop the spread of the virus via the Taftan border crossing with Iran.

Infected travellers from Iran already have been discovered in Lebanon and Canada.

Saudi Arabia has ordered anyone travelling from Iran to wait at least 14 days before entering the kingdom as it seeks to prevent the spread of the virus to the Muslim pilgrimage sites of Mecca and Medina.

On Sunday, Afghanistan also "temporarily" halted travel to and from Iran over the virus fears.