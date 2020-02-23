WORLD
3 MIN READ
Cycling: Israel team races in UAE in sporting overture
Team co-owner Sylvan Adams says event in Arab country –– which has no diplomatic ties with Israel –– "is emblematic of how cycling can be a force for diplomatic openness and progress."
Cycling: Israel team races in UAE in sporting overture
Israel Start-Up Nation cycling team members pose before the start of the first stage of the UAE Tour from the Pointe to Silicon Oasis in Dubai on February 23, 2020. / AFP
February 23, 2020

An Israeli cycling team raced through Dubai on Sunday, taking part in the UAE Tour for the first time in the latest overture between the two countries, which have no diplomatic relations.

"Israel Start-Up Nation will make history on Sunday by competing in the UAE Tour, becoming the first Israeli team to participate in the Middle East's top cycling race," the team said in a statement.

"The participation in this race by our Israeli team in a Middle Eastern nation is emblematic of how cycling can be a force for diplomatic openness and progress," its co-owner Sylvan Adams said.

'I invite all the Israelis' to UAE

Like all Arab countries, except for Jordan and Egypt, the United Arab Emirates has no official relations with Israel.

But Israel Start-Up Nation's members, with their country's name emblazoned on their blue and white shirts, posed on stage before the week-long race kicked off in Dubai.

"I'm very excited, it's a nice country. We come here with a good team," Israeli cyclist Omer Goldstein told AFP news agency ahead of the race.

"It's special that I've arrived here because normally Israelis cannot (come) to this country... I invite all the Israelis to this country."

Recommended

The team said they were surprised by the warm reception they received in the UAE, where expatriates make up about 90 percent of the population.

"After the initial shock to see the 'Israel Startup Nation logo,' some of them waved with friendly smiles and even asked for selfies," the team said after a visit to a Dubai cycling park.

Israel-Arab ties

Israel has been quietly moving closer to some Gulf Arab countries on the basis of shared security interests and a common rival - Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who visited Oman in 2018, frequently voices confidence that a decades-old Arab boycott – over treatment of the Palestinians and occupation of Arab lands – is thawing.

Since then there have been other milestones in relations with the Gulf nations.

Israeli Sports Minister Miri Regev toured the UAE's famed Sheikh Zayed mosque, Israel's communications minister delivered a speech in Dubai, and the Israeli national anthem was played at a judo competition in Abu Dhabi.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin