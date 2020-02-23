An Israeli cycling team raced through Dubai on Sunday, taking part in the UAE Tour for the first time in the latest overture between the two countries, which have no diplomatic relations.

"Israel Start-Up Nation will make history on Sunday by competing in the UAE Tour, becoming the first Israeli team to participate in the Middle East's top cycling race," the team said in a statement.

"The participation in this race by our Israeli team in a Middle Eastern nation is emblematic of how cycling can be a force for diplomatic openness and progress," its co-owner Sylvan Adams said.

'I invite all the Israelis' to UAE

Like all Arab countries, except for Jordan and Egypt, the United Arab Emirates has no official relations with Israel.

But Israel Start-Up Nation's members, with their country's name emblazoned on their blue and white shirts, posed on stage before the week-long race kicked off in Dubai.

"I'm very excited, it's a nice country. We come here with a good team," Israeli cyclist Omer Goldstein told AFP news agency ahead of the race.

"It's special that I've arrived here because normally Israelis cannot (come) to this country... I invite all the Israelis to this country."