Harvey Weinstein was convicted on Monday of sexual assault and rape but cleared of the most serious predatory sexual assault charges, a partial victory for the #MeToo movement that sparked a cascade of allegations against the disgraced Hollywood mogul.

The jury of seven men and five women found the producer guilty of criminal sexual acts in the first degree and rape in the third degree, a measure of vindication for the dozens of women who came out against the one-time all-powerful filmmaker.

However, the 67-year-old Oscar-winner, who produced films including "Shakespeare In Love", was found not guilty of first-degree rape and predatory sexual assault charges that could have seen him jailed for life.

He could face 25 years in jail. The sentencing is set for March 11.

"This is the new landscape for survivors of sexual assault in America, I believe, and this is a new day," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance told reporters.

"Harvey Weinstein has finally been held accountable for the crimes he committed. The women who came forward courageously and at great risk made that happen."

"Rape is rape. It's rape even if there is no physical evidence, and even if it happened a long time ago," Vance said while praising women who testified.

Weinstein's lawyers said they will appeal.

"Harvey is very strong. Harvey is unbelievably strong. He took it like a man," defence attorney Donna Rotunno said.

"He knows that we will continue to fight for him, and we know that this is not over."

Judgment hailed

The Time's Up foundation, formed in the wake of the Weinstein case, hailed the verdict as marking "a new era of justice."

"Abusers everywhere and the powerful forces that protect them should be on notice: There's no going back," it said in a statement.

The limited win for #MeToo presents the most high-profile sex assault conviction in the United States since Bill Cosby was found guilty in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago.

The decision was announced in a packed New York courtroom where some 100 people had gathered. The defendant, who attended the trial hunched over a walker, was shielded from view by police officers.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct since allegations against him ignited the #MeToo global reckoning against men abusing positions of power in October 2017.

But the jury considered charges related to just two: ex-actress Jessica Mann and former production assistant Mimi Haleyi, with many claims too old to prosecute.