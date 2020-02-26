BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Airlines KLM and Lufthansa to make budget cuts due to coronavirus
KLM will cut back on hiring new staff and external consultants, delay new IT projects and office refurbishment plans and reduce travel expenses significantly.
Airlines KLM and Lufthansa to make budget cuts due to coronavirus
In this file photograph taken on May 7, 2018, Air France and KLM aircraft stand parked at Schiphol Airport, Netherlands. / AFP
February 26, 2020

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, joined Germany’s Lufthansa on Wednesday in making budget cuts in response to a slowdown in business resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

KLM will cut back on hiring new staff and external consultants, delay new IT projects and office refurbishment plans and reduce travel expenses significantly, Chief Financial Officer Erik Swelheim said in an internal letter to management.

“The impact on KLM’s revenues will be very significant and will only partly be mitigated by lower costs and a lower fuel price,” Swelheim said in reference to the coronavirus.

“We urge you all to reduce your cost levels to a minimum level to ensure safe operations. Only ‘must-do’ expenditure is allowed.”

Staff have been asked to take vacation days to reduce spending, as flight schedules continued to be hurt by reduced air travel.

Recommended

KLM has shut down routes to China until the end of March and parent company Air France KLM warned that costs could run up to $217.4 million by April.

“Given the external challenges, there is a serious risk that the operating margin for 2020 will be again under pressure,” Swelheim said in the letter.

The Dutch airline’s profit margin dropped from 10 percent to 7.7 percent last year, while operating profit fell 22 percent to $927,5 million.

Germany’s largest airline Lufthansa announced a cost savings program earlier on Wednesday, including a suspension of new recruitment, to counter the business impact of the outbreak.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US