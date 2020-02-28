Democratic presidential hopefuls spread out across South Carolina on Thursday as the clock ticked down to the state's Saturday primary, the first big test of their appeal with African-American voters.

Several candidates also headed to some of the Super Tuesday regions, the 14-state March 3 contest that offers the largest single-day haul of delegates in the Democratic Party's White House nominating battle.

Here's what's happening on Thursday:

Playing politics with our health

Democratic candidates attacked Republican US President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, as stocks plunged on fears of the growing outbreak and news that a California patient had contracted the disease from an unknown source, without having travelled to China or been in close contact with someone who had contracted the virus there.

"We need a president who does not play politics with our health and national security," said Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, the national Democratic frontrunner who advocates free government-funded health coverage for all Americans.

His comments came after Trump held a news conference on Wednesday saying the risk from the virus was "very low" in the United States and put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the response.

Sanders said on Thursday that Pence was "completely unqualified" and called Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House economist Larry Kudlow "political cronies," saying the three should be replaced in their roles in the response efforts by experts.

The Trump administration "must stop releasing misleading, unscientific, and false information" about coronavirus, Sanders said.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg said at a rally in Houston that Trump was "burying his head in the sand" over coronavirus.

"His failure to prepare is crippling our ability to respond," Bloomberg said.

Biden leads with black voters

Biden on Thursday announced a major fundraising haul, after a well-received appearance on Wednesday night at the CNN town hall in South Carolina. The $1.2 million in donations, which Biden said on Twitter came from nearly 30,000 donors, came as a Monmouth University poll released on Thursday showed Biden with large support from black South Carolina voters, who make up about 60 percent of the Democratic electorate in the Southern state.

Biden, who has pinned his hopes on winning South Carolina to keep his candidacy alive after poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire and a distant second place in Nevada, is backed by 36 percent of likely Democratic voters there, according to the survey, well ahead of Sanders, who has 16 percent support, and billionaire Tom Steyer with 15 percent.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts trails far behind with 8 percent, while former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota have 6 percent and 4 percent respectively.

Among likely black voters, Biden has 45 percent support, compared with 17 percent for Steyer and 13 percent for Sanders, the poll showed.