Turkey held a state service in the southern city of Hatay for 33 Turkish soldiers who were killed in regime strikes on Syria's Idlib.

The coffins of the soldiers were sent to their hometowns for the last rites. Turkish officials, including the Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, joined the service.

Military officials visited the grieving families to pay their respects.

Turkish flags hung from homes of soldiers who died battling Syrian regime forces in Idlib.

"He was engaged and was going to have a wedding on April 20. He prepared the house and everything," an uncle of a deceased Turkish soldier, Emre Baysal, said.

"But he could not marry. He rose to the rank of martyrdom."