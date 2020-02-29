Sudan has fired scores of diplomats for alleged links to the administration of toppled President Omar al Bashir, a legal committee said on Saturday.

The Empowerment Removal Committee was formed under a law introduced in November to dismantle the system built by Bashir, who was ousted in April last year after nearly three decades in power.

"109 ambassadors, diplomats and administrators were fired from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and those were appointed through political and social empowerment," Mohamed al Faki, deputy head of the committee, told a news conference in the capital, Khartoum.