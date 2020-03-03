Ethiopia decided not to attend the latest round of talks facilitated by Washington, aimed at addressing differences between the country and Egypt over its $4.6billion dam project planned for the Nile river.

If the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) project, which will be Africa's biggest hydroelectric power plant on its completion, is successfully implemented, it could see Ethiopia become the main actor in the control of the flow of the Nile, Egypt’s only fresh water source, limiting Cairo’s access to it.

Ethiopia’s recent declaration of absentia from the talks, which were planned to be held this week in Washington, indicates that Ethiopians have serious concerns about the US mediation, suspecting that it might favor Cairo over Addis Ababa.

US President Donald Trump desperately needs to line up Sisi’s support for his ‘Deal of the Century’ concerning the Palestinian-Israeli conflict before the November presidential elections. In order to persuade Egypt, the US appears to be going ahead to help Cairo in its bid against the dam project.

“In the wake of his controversial peace plan for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, President Trump might be keen to strengthen his friendship with Egypt by resolving this thorny issue,” wrote Addisu Lashitew, a fellow at Brookings Institution.

But Ethiopians do not seem to be in an appeasing mood.

"Ethiopia will never sign on an agreement that will surrender its right to use the Nile River," Fitsum Arega, the Ethiopian ambassador to the US, said on Twitter.

The growing disagreement also worries Egyptians, who see the river as the lifeline of the country.

"The refusal of Ethiopia to attend the meeting in Washington DC is deeply worrying and reflects that the dispute may escalate," said Dr Maha Azzam, head of the Egyptian Revolutionary Council, which opposes the rule of the current regime.

Is the US mediation over?

The prospect of Ethiopian control over the Nile, which has been almost always identified with Egypt and its history from the time of pharaohs to the modern period, leads to great anxiety in Cairo, which previously said that it would take all possible measures, including military means, to ensure its rights to the river.

As a result of the growing rift between the two countries, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al Sisi, who overthrew the country’s first-democratically elected president in a military coup in 2013, leading to political instability, demanded Washington’s help to address the differences in November.

Since then, Egyptian, Sudanese and Ethiopian officials have come together under US mediation to reach a settlement on how the dam project will be operated and what kind of mechanisms will be set up to ensure its implementation.

In the face of escalating tensions and political deadlock, Ethiopia, which is an ally of the US like Sisi, may seek other mediation options, sidelining Washington.

In January, Ethiopia's reformist nobel-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reportedly asked for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s mediation to address the disagreement.