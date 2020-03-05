Ethiopia criticised the US government's latest position on the controversial dam project over the Nile River, which has put the east African country at loggerheads with Egypt.

“The US statement that says Ethiopia shouldn’t start filling the dam without reaching an agreement is diplomatically incorrect and we think it is wrong and we expect the US to correct this statement,” said Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew on Tuesday.

The US has been playing the role of arbiter, assigned with the task of brokering a deal that's agreed by both sides. But lately Ethiopian leadership has questioned the impartiality of Washington.

"We want Americans to play a constructive role. Any other role is unacceptable," the foreign minister added.

Addis Ababa has serious differences with Cairo and Khartoum over the $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) project, which could significantly decrease the water capacity of the Nile River flowing to Egypt from Ethiopia. For centuries, the Nile has supplied much of Egypt’s water demand.

Since November, the US Treasury Department has been mediating between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan to address the growing rift between the countries over the dam project after Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al Sisi demanded Washington’s help to address the differences.

But the recent US statement, which urged Ethiopia that “final testing and filling should not take place without an agreement”, made Addis Ababa quite unhappy. Ethiopia, whose dam will be Africa's biggest hydroelectric power plant upon its completion, has already skipped the recent talks planned for last week in Washington due to its concerns over US neutrality.

There are two outstanding issues between the three countries. One is the time period in which the dam will be filled by Ethiopia, the source country of the Nile River, and another is how much water it will release to downstream countries.

The dam will have a capacity of 74 billion cubic metres of water. If Ethiopia, which thinks that to build a dam over its own territories is its own sovereign right, holds much of that capacity, it might have serious consequences for Egypt’s economy.

"The effect on Egypt's agricultural production could be devastating if it does not receive at least 40 billion cubic metres (bcm). Ethiopia wants the release 31 bcm per year out of 49 bcm," said Dr Maha Azzam, head of the Egyptian Revolutionary Council, which opposes the rule of the current regime led by Sisi.