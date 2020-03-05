POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Italy v England clash in Rome postponed because of coronavirus
England’s final Six Nations rugby encounter against Italy had been due to be played without fans present after an Italian government ruling this week on all sports events but organisers decided to postpone the match.
Italy v England clash in Rome postponed because of coronavirus
England's Anthony Watson and Manu Tuilagi during training for Rugby Union, Six Nations Championship, at Pennyhill Park Hotel, Bagshot, Britain on March 4, 2020. / Reuters
March 5, 2020

England’s final Six Nations encounter against Italy in Rome next week has been postponed amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

The game had been due to be played without fans present after an Italian government ruling this week on all sports events but organisers decided to postpone the match. Italy’s game in Ireland this Saturday had already been postponed.

“Six Nations notes the decree issued by the Italian Government with respect to all upcoming sporting events in that country,” Six Nations organisers said in a statement. “The decision has now been taken to postpone the three matches between Italy and England (Men’s, Women’s and U20) set to take place over the weekend of 13/14/15th March, with the intention to reschedule them at later dates. 

“Based on the information that is currently available, all other Six Nations matches are set to go ahead as scheduled. As previously stated, Six Nations fully intends to complete all 15 games across all three championships when time allows.”

About 20,000 England fans had been expected to make the trip to Rome.

There is no obvious date when the fixtures could be played, with a crowded club and international calendar rolling from the domestic season straight into southern hemisphere tours.

Recommended

The last time the competition was similarly affected was in 2001, when three games were played in September and October because of an outbreak of foot and mouth disease earlier in the year.

England’s Australian coach Eddie Jones held a news conference at the team’s training base on Thursday to announce his team for Saturday’s game against Wales but declined to say much about the postponement.

“The only thing we’ve got to worry about is playing Wales on Saturday, we don’t think any other way,” Jones told reporters.

“There are more appropriate people than me to speak about that topic. I don’t have the knowledge to speak about it. I’m sure that everyone who is involved is making the right decisions.”

The schedules of several international sporting events have been affected by the flu-like virus that has killed more than 3,200 people around the world and infected more than 94,000 after it originated in China late last year.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister