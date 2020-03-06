It was an intense negotiation, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who spoke to the media along with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan soon after the two leaders came out of a meeting over the future of Idlib in northwestern Syria.

Both sides signed a protocol that includes three articles: i) establishing a ceasefire in Idlib at 21GMT on March 6; ii) a security corridor of about six kilometres deep to the north and to the south from the M4 highway; iii) a joint Turkish-Russian patrols from March 15 to man the M4 highway from the settlement of Trumba — two kilometres to the west of Saraqib and to the settlement of Ain-Al-Havr.

“The specific parameters of the functioning of the security corridor will be agreed between the defense ministries of Turkey and Russia within seven days,” the protocol noted.

Turkey and Russia will be guarantor countries to observe the ceasefire in Syria, as per the agreement, and they will recall the memorandum on the creation of de‑escalation areas in Syria as of May 4, 2017, and the memorandum on the stabilisation of the situation in the Idlib de-escalation area as of Sept. 17, 2018.

The two countries reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Syria.

The protocol highlighted that there can be "no military solution to the Syrian conflict and that it can only be resolved through the Syrian-led and Syrian-owned, and UN-facilitated political process in line with the UNSC resolution 2254."

The importance of the agreement

Speaking to TRT World in light of the ceasefire agreement, security analyst Abdullah Agar said: “The worst deal is better than a possible war.”

The agreement, according to Agar, will thwart some impending dangers in the region such as the spreading of the conflict to larger areas and more civilian casualties.

Before the agreement, Agar said there was an extremely dangerous risk of a linear war between Turkey and both with Russia and Iran.