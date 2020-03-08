BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Tesla advertises for solar, energy storage staff in China
The two posts on the Tesla human resources department’s official WeChat account mark the first time the California-based automaker has looked to hire for such roles in China.
Tesla advertises for solar, energy storage staff in China
Some Wall Street analysts are again calling for Tesla to appoint another senior leader for the company to take the pressure off Elon Musk, or rein in his control. / Reuters
March 8, 2020

Tesla Inc has advertised for solar and energy storage project managers in China, as the US electric vehicle maker moves to expand its energy business into the country.

The two posts on the Tesla human resources department’s official WeChat account mark the first time the California-based automaker has looked to hire for such roles in China.

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Its billionaire chief executive Elon Musk said on Twitter last month the firm would “soon” announce timings for solar projects in China and Europe, without providing more details.

One post says Tesla is seeking project managers to design and execute solar projects for commercial or residential customers, while a second seeks managers to develop photovoltaic energy storage projects.

Recommended

The roles are advertised as based at its $2 billion factories in Shanghai, which started delivering China-made Model 3 electric sedans at the end of last year.

Tesla moved into the solar business in 2016 with its $2.6 billion purchase of California-based SolarCity and has said it is keen to develop its energy business.

Its solar services include Solar Roof, a power generating system meant to look like normal roof tiles, and Powerwall, which can store power generated by solar panels.

China’s energy administration announced in January that it will allocate $217.27 million to new solar power projects in 2020.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US