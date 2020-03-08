WORLD
Gunman opens fire in Paris mosque, wounding one
The gunman, wearing a helmet, fled the scene on a scooter after injuring a 32-year-old man, with multiple gunshot wounds, local sources say.
French police secure an area in Villejuif near Paris, France, January 3, 2020. / Reuters Archive
March 8, 2020

A man opened fire in a mosque in northeastern Paris on Sunday night, seriously wounding one person.

The mosque is located on Rue de Tanger in the city's 19th administrative district, a religiously and culturally diverse part of the capital.

The gunman, wearing a helmet, fled the scene on a scooter, according to local sources.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, has been rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Around 15 people were inside the mosque at the time the gunman entered. No other injuries have been reported.

SOURCE:AA
