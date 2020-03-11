As more and more people contract coronavirus around the world, workplaces, no matter how small, are taking measures to fight the pandemic that has killed 4,300 people since December.

Italy and Iran are the most severely hit, after China, where the virus emerged from a wet market of Wuhan province. It has now penetrated more than a hundred countries, sparking panic worldwide.

Here are some creative ways companies have adopted to avoid the spread of the virus.

Google’s work from home initiative

The tech behemoth Google has issued a circular across its North American operations, asking its employees to work from home if their roles allow them to work remotely until at least April 10. The move is aimed at minimising the risk of contraction.

The new recommendation is an expansion of a similar guideline it gave to employees in San Francisco.

Google said it is establishing a Covid-19 fund, by which all its temporary staff and vendors can take paid sick leave if they show symptoms of the virus or are unable to come to work due to being quarantined.

The US closes its campuses

More than a dozen universities, including Harvard University and Ohio State University, which has more than 60,000 students, in the US have closed their campus classrooms amid spreading novel coronavirus in these regions.

"We are doing this not just to protect you but also to protect other members of our community who may be more vulnerable to this disease than you are,” President Lawrence S. Bacow told students.

The University of California, Los Angeles, and Duke University have recently joined the list of universities suspending their in-person classes.

These schools also advised against visiting China, Italy and South Korea during spring break. If they visited, they are being asked not to return to the campus for two weeks.

Together with suspending classes, these groups of universities switched to online courses.

Qatar bans shisha