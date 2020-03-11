Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he would keep Turkey's border open for refugees until the EU had met all Ankara's demands while comparing Greece's response to the crisis to the Nazis.

"Until all Turkey's expectations, including free movement, updating of the customs union and financial assistance, are tangibly met, we will continue the practice on our borders," he said in a televised speech.

Turkey's decision at the end of February to re-open its border for refugees sparked a row with Brussels, as well as harsh exchanges with Greece.

Greece has teargassed thousands of refugees and migrants trying to break through and been accused of beating and stripping them of their belongings if they made it across the border.

"There is no difference between what the Nazis did and those images from the Greek border," Erdogan said.

At least four refugees have been killed after they tried to cross the Greek border to reach different European Union countries.

"With the warming of the weather in the spring, the influx of irregular migrants heading to Europe will not be limited to Greece but spread all over the Mediterranean," Erdogan warned.

But he reiterated that Turkey hopes for a fresh agreement with Brussels ahead of the next EU leaders' summit on March 26.

Turkey already hosts some four million refugees –– most of them Syria –– and fears another mass influx as the regime, backed by Russia and Iran, pushes to retake Idlib.

Turkey to retaliate if posts are hit in Syria

Erdogan also said Turkey will respond heavily if its observation posts in northwestern Syria's Idlib province are targeted by the Syrian regime or its allies.