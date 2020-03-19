The modern period was supposed to provide a world that would not repeat the mistakes of the past, a secular world that delimited the violence of so-called religion, a world of scientific progress and discovery that would minimise sickness and pandemic, a world of antibiotics and hygiene, a world that was better connected, more technologically advanced, a world with modern democratic governments that would be able to better deal with the crises that humankind struggled with in the past.

There was something supercilious about the mythology of modernity that had us believing that we were at the pinnacle of human existence, and yet now more than ever, I ask after the coronavirus: why do we feel as fragile as at any time before?

In the last decade or two, we have witnessed 9/11, the US invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq, tsunamis, the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear disaster, we had the so-called Arab spring and the violence and wars that ensued.

We have states exercising violence against its own people and extreme bush fires in Australia; and calls to halt climate change, we have witnessed an uncertain Europe and we are now witnessing a post-Brexit world.

Outbreaks like SARS, Ebola, and now the Covid-19 pandemic have emerged creating hysteria where the threats are both imagined and real.

A pre-modern world had its own forms of violence and destruction, but a post-modern world hasn’t been the solution many had been sold, begging the question: after much myth-making, is the current world order failing humanity?

Are these unique times?

The intellectual Ziauddin Sardar explained in The Postnormal Times Reader that we live in a “post-truth” world. He rationalised that in a post-truth world facts were less influential in shaping public opinion, rather emotions and personal beliefs were far more persuasive. He made the case that these were “surreal” times, of which he stressed better to be understood as “post-normal” times.

In a world of post-truth, it seems belief and emotion, once subscribed to religion continue to be important than that which we call fact. It seems as the sociologist Jose Casanova in his Public Religions in the Modern World had pointed out that religion continues to and will continue to play an important role in the modern world, but one may now ask the question, what actually do we mean by religion? Can orthodox religions still have a role to play here? Or shall we seek ritual and comfort via other means?

Interconnectedness and speed of movement

The consternation surrounding the pandemic is not relegated to just the spread of the disease, but of equal measure and concern is the spread of information surrounding it. So, which is worse? One attacks the body and the other the psychology.

The first to some degree is measurable, and immunity can be built against it, the second harder to portion, in fact leaving mental scars, but both will leave a lingering imprint. The question is what type of impression, and can one be separated from the other?

No doubt, people have the right to be informed, that is a given. But in post 9/11 framework where the terrorism card facilitated mass anxiety deepening the gulf of mistrust between societies and governing authorities, with the world ever more hypersensitive, what measures are being taken to safeguard the physiological well being of people?

Some may argue that this is less important; however, on closer inspection the coronavirus has created a situation where the current interconnected world will experience fissures that can no longer be isolated to one area. So-called Islamic terrorism may now be replaced by widescale fear of disease, and we can expect foreign policy shifts that would be far more sweeping.

It may be possible that governments use this not to simply regulate movement but also freedom of information and speech. This has not yet happened but we have seen it being discussed in several parliaments whether it happens depends on what measures will be required to ensure ‘public safety’.

The “medical gaze” as Michel Foucault suggested in his The Birth of the Clinic separated the patient from the person, which can be seen during this pandemic in how people are spoken about both by experts and the media.

In fact, the official language tends to present peoples as numbers and statistics, as observable data in the human form. Catching the coronavirus feels simply like a global game of Russian roulette.

Currently, it seems that capitalist governments are more interested in the economic impact on state resources, choosing infrastructure over human well-being.