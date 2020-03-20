Friday, March 20, 2020

Coronavirus death toll in Turkey rises to nine, 670 confirmed cases

The death toll in Turkey due to the coronavirus rose to nine, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said late on Friday, adding there was a total of 670 confirmed cases in the country.

The number of confirmed cases was 359 on Thursday. Koca said 3,656 tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours, 311 of which came back positive.

The Turkish Health Ministry made mandatory for all state and private health institutions to carry out admission and treatment processes until the Covid-19 diagnosis procedure for all admitted patients has been completed.

On Friday, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Twitter that students staying temporarily in the UK, Ireland, Switzerland, Poland, Italy, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates who want to return Turkey, could apply to the country's diplomatic missions by Saturday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for nationals to stay at home as much as possible and to take care of their personal hygiene.

Israel reports first fatality

Israel reported its first fatality from the coronavirus on Friday, an 88-year-old man who also suffered from previous illnesses.

The Health Ministry said in a statement the man had been brought to the hospital about a week ago in serious condition.

Israel has so far reported 705 cases of coronavirus, the large majority with mild symptoms. About 10 patients are in serious condition and 15 have recovered completely.

UAE announces first two deaths

The United Arab Emirates Health Ministry announced its first two deaths from coronavirus, UAE official news agency WAM said.

The two deaths are for cases that suffered from previous health conditions, the agency said.

Zimbabwe reports first case

Zimbabwe reported its first coronavirus case, a man who returned to his home in the tourist resort town of Victoria Falls from Britain at the weekend.

"The is the first case of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe," said Health Minister Obadiah Moyo on state TV ZTV.

"The patient is a 38-year-old Caucasian man ... who had travelled to Manchester in the UK on the 7th of March and returned to his home in Victoria Falls on the 15th of March via South Africa," he said.

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has leapt by 627 to 4,032, officials said on Friday, an increase of 18.4 percent — by far the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago.

On Thursday, Italy overtook China as the country to register most deaths from the highly contagious virus.

Until Friday, Italy had never recorded more than 475 deaths in a single day, while China, where the contagion has slowed sharply, has never reported more than 150.

The total number of cases in Italy rose to 47,021 from a previous 41,035, an increase of 14.6 percent, the Civil Protection Agency said.

New York joins California in locking down against the virus

New York state moved to join California on Friday in confining nearly all residents to their homes, as governors undertook their most sweeping efforts yet to contain the coronavirus and fend off the kind of onslaught of patients that has caused southern Europe to buckle.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced sweeping orders Friday that will severely restrict gatherings of any size for the state's more than 19 million residents and will require workers in nonessential businesses to stay home.

Cases in the state have climbed to more than 7,000 and the death toll reached at least 38.

US and Mexico to curb border travel to control coronavirus

Mexico and the US announced plans to sharply limit travel over their busy shared border as part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the two governments agreed to prohibit recreational and tourist travel, similar to the restrictions put in place earlier this week along the US and Canadian border.

Trump said the actions with the country's North American partners “will save countless lives.”

There would be no ban on people travelling for work or other essential activities and there would be no halt to commercial traffic, Ebrard said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the restrictions would take effect at midnight Friday.

Cambodia reports new four cases, bringing total to 51

Cambodia reported four new cases of coronavirus on, raising its tally to 51.

Of the 51 cases, 25 had travelled to Malaysia for a ceremony at a mosque, the health ministry said in a statement, adding that the 51 cases in Cambodia included 12 Malaysian nationals.

Tunisia president announces nationwide, round-the-clock self-isolation

Tunisian President Kais Saied declared a nationwide, round-the-clock self-isolation of inhabitants to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, after an increase in confirmed cases.

The start date and implementation of the self-isolation will be specified by the government later on Friday, the presidency told AFP.

During the day, everyone should stay home and only go out in cases of "extreme necessity", Saied said in a televised address.

Tunisia has so far reported 54 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 disease and one death.

Coronavirus death toll in England rises to 167

A further 39 people have died in England after testing positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths in the country to 167, the National Health Service said on Friday.

The patients who died were aged between 50 and 99 and had underlying health conditions.

Global coronavirus death toll crosses 10,000

Globally, the death toll from the virus has reached 10,048 with more than 145,000 active cases in 158 countries and territories, according to trackers.

The number of infections and deaths in the rest of the world has surpassed those in China, which appears to have staunched the virus with strict measures including a complete quarantine of Wuhan since January.

Spain virus death toll soars past 1,000 - ministry

The coronavirus toll in Spain rose to 1,002 on Friday following the deaths of 235 people in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The number of cases also soared to 19,980, after another 2,833 infections were confirmed over the same period, the ministry's emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon said.

Iran announces 149 more virus deaths, toll rises to 1,433

Iran has announced 149 more fatalities from the new coronavirus, bringing its death toll to 1,433 amid nearly 20,000 confirmed cases.

Iran is battling the worst outbreak in the Middle East, and has been widely criticised for its slow response.

The country's leaders struck an upbeat tone earlier Friday, issuing messages in honour of the Persian new year in which they vowed to overcome the pandemic.

Belgium passes 2,000 coronavirus cases, deaths mount

The number of coronavirus cases recorded in Belgium surged past 2,000 on Friday and the number of deaths attributed to the disease Covid-19 jumped up by 16 to 37.

According to the country's national crisis centre, 462 new confirmed cases of the virus have been reported, bringing the total to 2,257 in a country of 11.4 million people.

Two-thirds of the new cases overnight were in Dutch-speaking Flanders, in northern Belgium.

In the past 24 hours another 203 people have been admitted to hospital in Belgium, and 164 of them will require intensive care, such as breathing assistance.

Malaysian army to enforce curbs as coronavirus cases rise above 1,000

Malaysia will mobilise the army to help enforce curbs on movement aimed at reining in the coronavirus, the government said on Friday, as it grapples with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.

Malaysia reported 130 new infections on Friday, taking its total to 1,030, accounting for nearly 40 percent of those across Southeast Asia.

Since Wednesday, Malaysia has closed its borders, schools and non-essential businesses for two weeks and ordered people to limit going outside, warning of a "tsunami" of cases if the curbs are not followed.

US power industry may ask key employees to live at work if coronavirus worsens

The US electric industry may ask essential staff to live on site at power plants and control centres to keep operations running if the coronavirus outbreak worsens, and has been stockpiling beds, blankets, and food for them, according to industry trade groups and electric cooperatives.

The contingency plans, if enacted, would mark an unprecedented step by power providers to keep their highly-skilled workers healthy as both private industry and governments scramble to minimise the impact of the global pandemic that has infected more than 227,000 people worldwide.

Argentina under lockdown as coronavirus cases surge

Argentina on Friday imposed a countrywide lockdown as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The country will remain under lockdown until at least March 31, President Alberto Fernande said in a statement posted on Twitter Thursday night.

Transfers will only be allowed for exceptional reasons, in addition to circulation that continue to guarantee essential production, supply, health services and all essential services, according to the statement.

Security forces will patrol streets to ensure no one leaves home unnecessarily.

UK asks retired nurses, doctors to work again

Britain is asking 65,000 retired nurses and doctors to return to work to help fight the coronavirus.

The government is sending letters to 50,000 former nurses and 15,000 retired doctors, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he hoped “many, many thousands will respond” to the appeal. He said volunteers would be given training over the next few weeks before being allocated to hospitals.

Final-year nursing and medical students could also be drafted to bolster health care staff.

The UK has 3,269 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and 144 people have died.

France's Macron says only at start of coronavirus crisis

France is only at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis and is in a race to curb its progress, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"We are at the start of this crisis. We have taken exceptional measures to absorb this first wave, but we've started a race against the virus," Macron said at the start of a crisis meeting at the Interior Ministry.

"We must react a great deal and reorganise ourselves at every moment. We need to anticipate."

France says 130,000 citizens stuck abroad

Some 130,000 French citizens are currently stuck abroad because of measures to contain the coronavirus spread, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said, adding that the government is working to organise their return home.

The foreign ministry announced on Thursday that it was working to obtain authorisation for exceptional commercial flights out of countries that have imposed travel restrictions to contain the virus outbreak.